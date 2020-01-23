Authorities searching for missing Appomattox County teen

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Aaron Thomas Yuille was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He recently colored his hair red, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about where Aaron may be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241 or use the confidential tip line at 434-352-3995.