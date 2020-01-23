Giles County woman linked to Facebook page selling high-end purses facing cybercrime charges

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old Giles County woman is facing charges after authorities say she had ties with a Facebook page that claimed to be selling high-end purses.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint about a Facebook page called “Price Drop Deals.”

Investigators say the page advertised designer purses such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton.

The seller would apparently provide customers with fake shipping and order information, only for customers to never receive the merchandise.

Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Destini Shai Stewart, of Staffordsville, in relation to this case.

Stewart was arrested by Virginia State Police on Wednesday and was charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of computer fraud.

She was released on an unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have been a victim of this scam or something similar, call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.