WATCH: Suspects make their own doggie door during Campbell County break-ins

CAMPBELL, COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating two breaking and entering incidents that happened early Thursday morning in Campbell County.

At about 2:45 a.m., the suspects entered Jiffy Food Store and Express Lane, which are both on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering through broken glass at one of the businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.