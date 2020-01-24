Franklin County man arrested with about 100 baggies of heroin in his car, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – What started as a traffic stop on a 25-year-old Wirtz man ended in him facing a drug charge.

On Jan. 18, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle missing a front license plate and the registration displayed did not belong to the vehicle, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle and found about 100 small baggies containing a power residue that tested positive for heroin. Also in the vehicle were syringes and a set of digital scales.

The driver, Troy Wickline, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

He was released later that day on a $5,000 bond.