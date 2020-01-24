‘Frozen’, mini golf, Year of the Rat and more in ‘Round Town for this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to Kids Square in Center in the Square Friday for snowball fights, crafts and photo ops with Elsa, Anna and OLAF. It's going to be a great night of FROZEN FUN. You must buy tickets in advance.

The Roanoke Regional Writers Conference is Friday and Saturday. Organizers say it’s a chance for you to learn, grow, and connect with other writers in the area. This is the 13th year for the event. Diane Fanning is the keynote speaker. She writes true crime books and crime novels. The events is at Hollins University in Roanoke.

Celebrate the Year of the Rat Saturday in Blacksburg. Enjoy the Inn at Virginia Tech's dinner buffet inspired by traditional cuisine, festive atmosphere, and live entertainment. Reservations are required.

Play golf at the Lynchburg Public Library. The building is being turned into a Mini-Golf course for a Fundraiser Sunday. The library will close Saturday at 1 p.m. To get ready. Sunday come play 18 holes from 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. Suggested donations of $1 per child and $3 per adult are appreciated.

This is your last weekend to enjoy restaurant week in downtown Roanoke. There are lunch specials and dinner specials at multiple restaurants. It runs through Sunday.