Help make local teens’ prom dreams come true

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Getting the perfect prom dress or tuxedo can get expensive, but one group is hoping to help.

Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club and the YMCA at Virginia Tech are partnering to collect formal wear to benefit the Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique.

Here are the items they need along with drop-off locations.

If your family would like to benefit from this boutique you don’t have to sign up, just show up at the boutique during one of the days listed below to shop. Organizers are asking for $10 donation for all the items.