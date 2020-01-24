High school renovations, Restaurant week and construction all happening Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salem School Board meets for a development work session. There are several topics on the agenda including Salem High School renovations, bus ridership and grades.

The Danville Community College board will be on a retreat today. On the agenda is developing a strategic plan, reviewing the college's vision, goals and creation of college values.

This is your last weekend to enjoy restaurant week in downtown Roanoke. There are lunch specials and dinner specials at multiple restaurants. It runs through Sunday.

The Roanoke Regional Writers Conference kicks off. Organizers say it’s a chance for you to learn, grow, and connect with other writers in the area. This is the 13th year for the event. Diane Fanning is the keynote speaker. She writes true crime books and crime novels. The events is today and tomorrow at Hollins University in Roanoke.

In Lynchburg, a portion of Hydro Street (at the 4100 block) will be closed for Appalachian Power to work in the area. No through traffic will be allowed. Detour signs will be in place at the intersection of Williams Road and Old Trents Ferry Road directing traffic, including emergency vehicles. The closure is from 7 a.m. To 5 p.m.