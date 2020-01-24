Man arrested after authorities say he shot Henry County water tower with sniper rifle

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after authorities say he shot a hole in a Henry County water tower with a sniper rifle earlier this month.

Authorities say Aaron Clayton of North Carolina caused more than $30,000 worth of damage when he vandalized the Commonwealth Crossing water tower in Ridgeway on Jan. 4. Around 50,000 of the 1 million gallons of water leaked out before the hole was able to be patched two days after the alleged crime.

Clayton has been charged with one count of vandalism and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond on a fugitive from justice warrant awaiting extradition back to Henry County.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.