One arrested, one hospitalized after argument leads to Danville hotel stabbing

DANVILLE, Va. – One person is recovering in a hospital and another is facing charges after a stabbing at a hotel in Danville on Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. when someone called 911 after seeing a man standing on the side of the road waving a knife near the Travel Inn on W. Main St. in Danville, according to city officials.

The suspect got into an argument with a hotel employee and ended up stabbing the employee, according to police.

It’s not clear what the argument was about, but police said that a “confrontation erupted between the two.” It was still going on when police arrived.

Officers arrested Rahim Lee, 30, of Danville, at the scene. He’s charged with malicious wounding.

The hotel employee, a 40-year-old Danville man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said Lee was staying at the Travel Inn where the incident took place.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000 or enter a tip here.