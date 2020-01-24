One dead after car, nearly-empty school bus collide in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash in Wythe County involving a school bus with no kids on board.

State police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rural Retreat at 2:21 p.m. on Friday.

A passenger vehicle and a Wythe County Public Schools bus collided in the 5700 block of West Lee Highway/Route 11.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, according to the Virginia State Police.

No kids were on the school bus at the time of the crash, just the driver and an adult assistant, according to state police. The adult assistant was taken to a hospital for treatment of “minor injuries,” state police say.

The crash remains under investigation.