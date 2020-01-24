Three men arrested, charged in connection to Campbell County armed robberies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in connection with two armed robberies that happened at businesses in 2019.

The first incident happened on July 8 at the Waffle House on Timberlake Road.

The second happened at the Dollar General in Brookneal on Sept. 29.

Shyheim Williams, 21, Tyquanta Moorman, 24, and Treyvon Brandon, 22, have been indicted on charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery.

All three men are from South Boston and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Investigator C.W. Rice at 434-332-9574.