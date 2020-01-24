Town of Pulaski vying to be part of new HGTV series

PULASKI, Va. – On Saturday, you have an opportunity to help one local town try to be on a new HGTV show.

A flash mob will be held in downtown Pulaski on Saturday at noon.

It’s part of a video that will be submitted to HGTV.

If Pulaski is chosen, the hosts of “Home Town” will give the town a makeover as part of their new “Home Town Takeover” series.

The owners of Blue Ridge Fudge Lady and Travis Team Realty worked together in Pulaski for about two weeks to organize the flash mob.

“I think (being part of the series) will show the entire New River Valley and the world how much the citizens of Pulaski love this town and I know much like a lot of other towns, we need a little bit of help in refurbishing some houses and things like that," said Blue Ridge Fudge Lady owner Robin Burnette said.

If you can’t get to the flash mob but would still like to help the town make its case to HGTV, you can do an interview to be used in the video.

Contact the fudge shop or Travis Team Realty if you’re interested.