Vinton woman faces 8 felony charges for allegedly embezzling from Christian school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – After an intensive investigation, authorities arrested a Vinton woman, saying she embezzled money from her employer, a Christian school.

Christi Gray, 44, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with four felony counts of embezzlement and four felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Gray was an employee at Mineral Springs Christian School when she allegedly committed the crimes, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of possible embezzlement at the school on Dec. 12.

Gray was released on an unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.