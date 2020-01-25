Gun control bills clear Virginia House committee

RICHMOND, Va. – More gun control bills advanced in the Virginia legislature on Friday. The House of Delegates Public Safety Committee moved six bills through, sending them to a debate in front of the chamber and, ultimately, a floor vote.

A Red Flag law, which takes guns away from people believed to be a risk to themselves or others. The Senate passed a version earlier this week.

Universal background checks, which would include private sales.

Letting localities ban guns in public spaces.

Increasing the penalties for leaving guns unsecured around children.

Anyone under a protective order can’t have a gun, which had Republican support.

People have to report lost or stolen guns within 24 hours, a bill that also had Republican support.

“Virginians spoke clearly when they went to the polls in November. They had seen enough inaction and too many family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers affected by gun violence,” said Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn in a statement.

The House committee has not yet made a decision on a bill that expands the definition of an assault weapon to include certain magazine sizes.