Man recovering after he accidentally shot himself, Nelson County authorities say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A man is recovering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Friday to find a man who had been shot in the 2000 block of Keys Church Road in Shipman, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon investigation, authorities say they determined the man accidentally shot himself. They say charges are pending.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.