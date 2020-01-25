Slumber party with a shelter dog? It’s now a possibility at one Roanoke shelter

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are interested in adopting a dog but are unsure about committing it for a lifetime, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke now offers a happy medium.

The RCACP is launching its “Pillows and Paws” program, which will allow adoptable dogs from its shelter to go home overnight with anyone who wants to volunteer.

Shelter employees say the overnight stays will not only help the owner decide if they want to adopt, it also helps the dogs get some peace of mind away from the shelter.

“It’s about making them see what it’s like to be back at home again," said Melinda Rector of the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. "In the shelter, this is not a home environment. They don’t get to really play or interact with people as much as we would like them to.”

The program is part of a study on animal fostering the RCACP is doing with Virginia Tech, Arizona State University, Maddie’s Fund and 100 other animal shelters nationwide. The first Pillows and Paws event takes place on Monday.