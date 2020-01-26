Hundreds fill Pulaski’s Main Street for flash mob promoting the town

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski’s Main Street became party central Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people put on “We Love Pulaski” t-shirts and formed a flash mob in the middle of the street. The dance party is part of an effort to promote Pulaski to HGTV for the show “Home Town Takeover,” which aims to revitalize small towns across America.

Organizer Robin Burdette, who owns Blue Ridge Fudge Lady in the town, hopes the flash mob will leave a lasting impact, even if Home Town Takeover never comes.

“Even if we don’t win, I think it is great for the community to see that this community is growing and that we’re powerful together," Burdette said. "We are powerful, and we can change Pulaski.”