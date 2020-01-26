One person dead after shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was shot and killed in Henry County early Sunday morning.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the victim, who he identified only as a “young black male,” was shot between two houses on Arrowhead Circle in Spencer, adjacent to Route 58. The victim died at the scene, and his body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

According Perry, deputies first responded to 911 call for shots fired in the area at 1:30 Sunday morning, but did not find anything of note. Perry says they received a second 911 call at approximately 8:15, where the caller discovered the victim’s body at the scene.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, but Perry says the Sheriff’s Office has interviewed multiple possible suspects.

“A lot of times, we have to get people up to the point that they acknowledge they were present at the scene,” Perry said. “We do have multiple names that we’re working through, and we have talked to many of them.”

Perry believes the situation is an isolated incident and that the community is not at risk for any further violence.

If you have any tips on what led up to the shooting, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 656-4200.