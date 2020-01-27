Authorities warn of new phone scam in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that a band of scammers have been calling around the community posing as the sheriff’s office themselves.

Authorities say the scammers have been going around making claims that the victims either owe money for a ticket, missed jury duty or owe a fine for some other reason and could face arrest for not cooperating.

The sheriff’s office alerted the community of the scam but also to remind them that deputies would never call individuals and demand fines.

Authorities urge the community to be careful and not to hand out personal or bank account information over the phone. If residents have any questions, deputies say to contact the office at 540-980-7800.