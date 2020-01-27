44ºF

Danville first responders free person trapped after crash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

(Danville Fire Dept.)

DANVILLE, Va.UPDATE

A person has been freed after being trapped after a crash in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Dept.

Authorities say the person has some minor injuries.

Piney Forest Road will be down to one lane until the wrecker clears the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

Danville first responders are working to free at least one person trapped after a crash.

Authorities say the accident happened on Piney Forest Road in front of Burger King.

As of 9:45 a.m., all but one southbound lane is blocked.

