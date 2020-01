ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in northwest Roanoke.

Authorities say they received the call just after 3 a.m. for a fire in the 700 block of McDowell Ave. NW.

When crews first arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The on-scene commander made it a second-alarm fire to get help from other units.

