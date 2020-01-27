Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak at Liberty University’s commencement

LYNCHBURG, Va, – Liberty University is again bringing someone from Washington, D.C. to address a graduating class.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell announced on Monday that that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the Class of 2020 at the university’s main Commencement ceremony on May 9.

“We are gracious to Secretary Pompeo for accepting our invitation to be the keynote speaker,” Falwell said. “Secretary Pompeo is a man who leads our nation with excellence and with a passion for protecting our citizens at home and abroad. He proudly defends the freedoms upon which our country was founded, and he understands and fully supports the faith community and our mission here at Liberty."

Pompeo previously served as Director of the CIA and was sworn in as Secretary of State on April 26, 2018.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. Pompeo was the founder and CEO of Thayer Aerospace and also served as president of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing, distribution, and service company.

He is a former U.S. Army officer, having served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Class of 2019, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter addressed the Class of 2018 and President Donald Trump addressed the Class of 2017.