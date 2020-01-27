Local sportswriter discusses Kobe Bryant’s legacy

Everyone across the sports world continues to pay tribute to the great Kobe Bryant, also known as The Black Mamba.

10 News spoke with Roland Lazenby of Wytheville, a sportswriter who has previously taught at Virginia Tech and Radford, in the studio.

Lazenby has written dozens of books on NBA athletes including “Showboat: The life of Kobe Bryant”.

“It’s a tremendous loss. Kobe was such a huge part of the culture of basketball. I’m not talking about the culture of the game itself. He was that,” said Lazenby. "He was a young man who spoke languages. He lived in other countries. He had this view of the world who wanted no quarter and he gave none. He was a pure competitive spirit.”

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the 41-year-old basketball player.

William Fleming and VCU grad Troy Daniels, who is now a current Laker, tweeted: