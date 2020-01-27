’We’ve got to make some biscuits’: Bedford restaurants feed first responders during arson at historic schoolhouse

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford firefighters and first responders worked around the clock to extinguish the fire at the old Bedford Middle School this week, but a group of local restaurants made sure they didn’t do it on an empty stomach.

“That building is an icon, and I feel like we’ve lost a family member,” said Fishers Restaurant owner Lisa Callahan.

About a dozen restuarants, including Fishers, delivered food directly to the first responders on the scene.

Callahan said she and her husband knew they had to help as soon as they saw the flames at the old middle school Thursday morning.

“I told him, ‘Baby, we’ve got to make some biscuits and feed these people,’" Callahan said. "I came over to the restaurant and got started, and he went home and made 200 homemade biscuits.”

The Bedford Fire Department thanked the restaurants that helped in a Facebook post on Friday.

Where do we even start? The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. We don't know, nor can we... Posted by Bedford Fire Department on Friday, January 24, 2020

The restaurants that helped included Old Liberty Station, which itself recovered from a devastating fire ten years ago. Other eateries that delivered food to the first responders include: Town Kitchen & Provisions, Beale’s Brewery, Apple Market, Joe Bean’s Coffee, Domino’s, Little Caesars, Burger King, McDonald’s and Hardee’s.

Callahan said firefighters often come into Fishers, and the biscuits were her way of saying thank you for trying to save such a significant building.

“My mama went to high school there. I went to elementary school there. I did dance recitals there," Callahan said. “They’re just very dear people, and they gave their all.”