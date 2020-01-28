20-year-old passenger dead, driver wanted after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a driver after a 20-year-old passenger died in a fatal crash in Franklin County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Route 834 when a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was going south before it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver ran away from the scene and was not found at the time of the crash, according to state police. Authorities say the other passengers in the car have been questioned about the identity of the driver.

The front seat passenger, Yancy Velazquez, 20, of Penhook, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.