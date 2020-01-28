Man sentenced to nearly a half century in prison after Bedford County murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One of the four people arrested in connection with a murder in Bedford County in 2018 pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Aaron Brumfield was murdered in Bedford County.

In the course of the investigation, authorities arrested four people.

One of those four, Trevor McIntosh, pleaded guilty to three felonies: murder in the commission of a robbery, robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

McIntosh was sentenced to 43 years on each of the first two charges; however, those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

On the possession charge, McIntosh will serve five years, for a total of 48 years.

L to R: Robert Goodman, Nadia McDaniel, Trevor McIntosh, Tevante Pannell

The other three arrested in connection with Brumfeld’s murder will be in court later this year.

Tevante Pannell is set for a jury trial on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Nadia McDaniel is scheduled for a plea on March 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Robert Goodman is set for a jury trial on April 28 at 9 a.m.