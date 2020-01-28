43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

43ºF

Local News

Man sentenced to nearly a half century in prison after Bedford County murder

Aaron Brumfield was killed on Sept. 7, 2018

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Bedford County, Crime
Trevor McIntosh
Trevor McIntosh (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One of the four people arrested in connection with a murder in Bedford County in 2018 pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Aaron Brumfield was murdered in Bedford County.

In the course of the investigation, authorities arrested four people.

One of those four, Trevor McIntosh, pleaded guilty to three felonies: murder in the commission of a robbery, robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

McIntosh was sentenced to 43 years on each of the first two charges; however, those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

On the possession charge, McIntosh will serve five years, for a total of 48 years.

L to R: Robert Goodman, Nadia McDaniel, Trevor McIntosh, Tevante Pannell
L to R: Robert Goodman, Nadia McDaniel, Trevor McIntosh, Tevante Pannell

The other three arrested in connection with Brumfeld’s murder will be in court later this year.

Tevante Pannell is set for a jury trial on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Nadia McDaniel is scheduled for a plea on March 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Robert Goodman is set for a jury trial on April 28 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: