Portion of Williamson Road closed due to water main break

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are currently working to repair a water main break in Roanoke, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Officials say the line break is in the 1200 block of Williamson Road SE. The road will be closed between Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street, and detours have been put in place, and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, customers in the area will experience a service interruption or reduced water pressure.

The estimated repair time is 5 p.m.