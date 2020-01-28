Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival switches up venue

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will have a different venue for the first time in four years.

On Tuesday, organizers announced that the festival, now in its 32nd year, will be held at Mariners Landing for 2020. For the past four years, it was held at Crazy Horse Marina.

Christopher Finley, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber, said that factors like indoor facilities and resort amenities drew organizers to Mariners Landing.

“Parking at Mariners is abundant for both cars and boats, and the view of the lake and Smith Mountain can’t be beat,” said Finley. “Plus, having on-site accommodations provides attendees from out of the area more options for making the festival a weekend getaway, which is a request we hear often.”

The festival will take place the weekend of Sept. 26.