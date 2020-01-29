Explore Asian culture during annual Lunar New Year Celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – Ring in the Lunar New Year at Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chinese Zodiac, 2020 is the year of the rat, which means renewal.

Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 2 p.m. the museum, along with Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities is celebrating with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, Asian-themed crafts and more. Some crafts include making paper lanterns rat masks and painting watercolor bamboos.

This annual celebration is free and was created to not only show people a good time but to educate and expose them to new traditions and cultures. For additional information, click here.

If the Lunar New Year celebration is canceled due to weather it will be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 8.

The date for the Lunar New Year changes every year because it is based on the lunar calendar.

Lunar New Year is celebrated in Asian countries like China, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore and many others.