Fit for the Force: Roanoke Parks and Rec offering unique workout opportunity

ROANOKE, Va. – A fitness challenge is giving you the opportunity to work out and better understand local law enforcement.

On Feb. 6, Roanoke Parks and Recreation will hold its first-ever Fit for the Force challenge.

Participants will go through the same agility course that Roanoke police recruits go through.

This is part of the Parks and Rec department's effort to offer unique workouts.

The police academy’s wellness coordinator, Loren Ford, appreciates the opportunity.

“I think it’s very important, getting the first-hand experience as to what not only police recruits go through but what we’re expected to do during our normal duties," Ford said.

The deadline to sign up for the class is Feb. 5.