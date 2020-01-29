Gov. Northam announces more than 100 jobs coming to Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that more than 100 jobs are coming to Carroll County.

According to the governor’s office, Blue Ridge Designs is investing $2.28 million to expand its screen printing operation in Carroll County, creating 118 new jobs.

Blue Ridge Designs was established in Jan. 2019 as a manufacturer of screen-printed apparel, growing from 10 employees to more than 90.

“Blue Ridge Designs is a new manufacturer that has experienced exponential growth since its founding, and continues to create valuable jobs in Carroll County,” said Governor Northam.