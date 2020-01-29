Police investigating price-altering incidents at Lynchburg Target

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman has allegedly been naming her price at a local Target store by altering price tags.

Lynchburg police are investigating some recent price-altering incidents at the Target located at 4028 Wards Road.

The incidents took place last week and last year, most recently on Monday, Jan. 20, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say the woman in the photo changed price tags before purchasing items in November, December and earlier this month. She was accompanied by the man in the photo on at least one occasion, according to police. She was seen leaving in a blue sedan, but police didn’t specify a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Anderson at 434-942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip here.