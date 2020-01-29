Roanoke selects acting police chief

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke has selected its acting police chief.

Deputy Chief Chester R. Smith, Jr. will serve as the city’s acting police chief, starting once Police Chief Tim Jones officially retires on Jan. 31.

Smith has been on the city’s police department since 1985 and is currently in charge Uniform Operations Division.

Smith graduated from Radford University and trained at the National Criminal Justice Command College, the FBI-LEEDA Executive Leadership Training Program, the Senior Management Institute for Police and the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond, according to a city spokesperson.

Authorities say a national search for Jones’ successor continues.