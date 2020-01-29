Two Bedford County high school students charged after threats investigated

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has charged two students with making a recent threat against the school.

On Monday, a school resource officer at Liberty High School learned about the threat.

It was investigated and determined to not be credible.

During the investigation, two Liberty students were identified as possible suspects for making comments that were overheard by others away from school property.

After consulting with the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, both students are being charged with disorderly conduct.