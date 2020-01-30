41ºF

Alleghany County Public Schools to close on Friday due to sickness

Covington, Bath County also closed Friday

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Alleghany County joins several other school systems that will be closed on Friday due to sickness, including Covington and Bath County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County joins several other school systems that will be closed on Friday due to sickness, including Covington and Bath County.

School officials say they’ve been monitoring the rise in sickness-related absences closely and will use the extra time to deep clean and disinfect the buildings, similar to what custodial staffs have done in other local schools.

The normal school schedule will resume on Monday.

