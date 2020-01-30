Henry County man dies in fatal crash after police say he had medical emergency

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man is dead after authorities say he had a medical emergency that led to a fatal crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Route 58, west of Route 684 in Henry County.

A 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was going west on Route 58 when it crossed the road and came to a stop against an embankment, according to state police.

Authorities say the driver, Ronnie Robertson, 61, died at the scene. Police believe he had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.