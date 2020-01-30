Jefferson Park Community Center reopens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After being closed for a year, the Jefferson Park Community Center is finally open again.

Jefferson Park in Lynchburg is the fourth center to receive a $200,000 grant-provided face-lift.

City leaders are holding an open house to welcome community members to see the new changes and offer feedback.

In the past few years, the city’s parks and recreations department has been working to bring all the centers into the 21st century.

“There’s also a reflection on the history of the park as Jefferson Park Pool was at this site at one time. So you’ll see themes of water and waves to reflect that history,” Charlotte Lester, neighborhoods center manager, said.

The city has two more centers, Yoder and Fairview Heights, that will be renovated in the summer and fall.