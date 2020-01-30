Looking for true love? The Bachelor Live in Roanoke might just be your answer

ROANOKE, Va. – “Do you accept this rose?” A quote known to many, treasured by most and the highlight of everyone’s Monday evenings.

But instead of watching Peter Weber pilot his way into the hearts of America’s viewers, what if you could experience it yourself?

For one night only, The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to Roanoke to let one local man have his chance to find “true” love.

A whole season worth of drama will be fit into one fun-filled night at the Berglund Center on April 23. Now it might not be a windmill, but the drama will be juicy enough to make up for it.

The hunt for an eligible Roanoke bachelor is underway. The ideal man is passionate about life, his profession or a cause and finding his one true love. Whether you’re an interested applicant or have a friend to nominate, anyone over the age of 21 has the chance to apply here.

Ten lucky ladies will have the chance to fight for the Bachelor’s heart through various games, scenarios and on-stage dating. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask questions, cheer on their favorites and help guide the difficult journey.

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour kicks off mid-February in Arizona and will travel across the country to help 66 men find their one and only. Led by fan-favorites, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, the Bachelor fandom is in for a treat.

Will someone really find everlasting love? To be determined.