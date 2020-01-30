Man wanted after police say he ran away from traffic stop in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man after they say he ran away from a traffic stop on Thursday.

A deputy reportedly pulled over a car on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. near mile marker 18 on I-77S. As the deputy walked up to the car, he says he noticed there were four people inside and asked the front passenger to get out.

Authorities say when the passenger got out, he ran away towards Airport Road. A manhunt including Virginia State Police, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 unit with the Hillsville Police Department got underway.

Officers were able to identify the passenger after finding a wallet in the area where he ran away, belonging to Xavier Kyle from Radford.

Authorities say Kyle has ties to Galax and Roanoke. He’s described as 6′0 and 150 pounds with long black dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.