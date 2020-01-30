Pair arrested for allegedly breaking into Radford home while family was at funeral

RADFORD, Va. – A duo was arrested after police say they broke into a Radford home while the family was at a funeral.

22-year-old Cheyenne Epling of Narrows and 38-year-old Jerry Conley Jr. have been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime and larceny of property worth $500 or more with the intent to sell.

Authorities say the pair broke into a home in the 1000 block of Robertson Street on Jan. 21 while family and neighbors were at a funeral visitation.

Both were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond. Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.