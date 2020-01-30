Roanoke’s Ronald McDonald House debuts renovated rooms

ROANOKE, Va. – A way to help families with children receiving treatment at one local hospital is getting an update.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut for the renovation of two rooms at the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.

Families of children receiving long-term treatment at Carilion can stay there to be close to the hospital.

The renovations took about a month.

The flooring and bathrooms were redone, new furniture was added and the walls were repainted.

“When you bring a family in, it makes you feel so good to open up that door and just see the reaction of where they’re staying and what’s going to be their home for weeks, maybe even months,” Roanoke Ronald McDonald House Charity executive director Anna Semonco said.

Currently, the house helps an average of 700 families a year.