Surveillance operation leads to chase, four arrests in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement arrested four people on Monday after what started as a surveillance operation, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, officers spotted Justin Robertson, 26, who was known to them as a wanted man.

Authorities arrested him without incident; however, as they went to arrest him, another vehicle, a Ford Ranger, drove away, leading officers on a chase, that ended at a home nearby on Clearview Drive.

The Ranger’s driver, Tommy Jones, 34, of Mount Airy, North Carolina ran out of the vehicle, but was apprehended shortly after that.

The passenger in the Ranger, Amber Hill, 34, of Cana, was arrested as well.

During the investigation officers identified a wanted 48-year-old woman who was inside the home where the chase ended. Tina Tate, of Cana, was wanted in Surry County, North Carolina for breaking and entering and larceny.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges filed in this case:

Robertson

Being a fugitive from justice

Jones

Felony eluding

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Reckless Driving

Driving without a license

(Wanted for a charge of brandishing a firearm in Carroll County)

Hill

Possession of a schedule II drug. Jones was charged with felony elude, possession of a schedule II drug, reckless driving, and driving without a license

Tate