Lynchburg city manager announces her retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon have to find a new city manager.

After 40 years working in local government, Bonnie Svrcek announced she will be retiring in June.

She is the first woman to serve as Lynchburg’s city manager.

She said some of her biggest accomplishments are convincing City Council to fund the salary study for city employees, the 221/501 intersection project and the beginning stages of a new police headquarters.

Svrcek has served the Hill City for the last 21 years.

“I am eligible in our retirement system to retire. I am turning a magical number. The combination of all of those things make it the right time to turn the page to the next chapter,” Svrcek said.

Svrcek was also the assistant town manager in Blacksburg from 1990 to 1999.