‘Serial’ Danville robber arrested in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police in North Carolina arrested a man they believe is connected to a series of robberies in both North Carolina and Virginia.

Larry Wayne Inge, 38, of Danville, Virginia, who police called a serial robber, faces multiple charges after being arrested in Reidsville, North Carolina, on Thursday.

At about 7:02 p.m., officers responded to the Food Lion on Freeway Drive in reference to a robbery.

Officers secured a perimeter within several blocks of the store and during the search, found a suspicious vehicle and later, Inge, who was arrested.

Inge was charged with five counts of robbery relating to the Food Lion robbery, as well as the following recent robberies:

Love’s Travel Stop at 2105 Barnes Street on December 29, January 1, and January 14.

Quality Mart at 1132 Freeway Drive on December 30.

At this time in the investigation, police said it’s possible that Inge is linked to several other similar robberies in the North Carolina triad area as well as in Virginia.

Inge is currently in the Rockingham County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Feb. 12.