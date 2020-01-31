Taste beyond the average tea bag for National Hot Tea Month

SALEM, Va. – Close out National Hot Tea month with White Oak Tea Tavern’s more than 30 blends of premium whole leaf teas.

The Salem tearoom is located in the historic Preston Place. It’s the oldest standing residence in Salem, built in 1851.

You can stop by the tearoom, take a seat and order a fresh pot of one of their custom teas.

While visiting, ask about White Oak Tea Tavern’s tea club. Members of the club receive a new exclusive tea blend every month in the mail.

Owner, Kim Arney spent the morning with 10 News reporter Megan Woods to share the health benefits of tea and why her teas are different from the tea bags you use at home.

For more information on White Oak Tea Tavern, click here.