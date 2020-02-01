Name a cockroach after your special someone this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – The month of love is now upon us and it’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day.

If chocolates and roses aren’t in the playbook this year, the Science Museum of Western Virginia has something else you can consider.

Hisses and Kisses allows you to name a cockroach after a special someone. It could be someone you love, or maybe someone you loathe. It costs $5 and you get an e-card to send along to the special someone, too.

“We do especially love our animals and our insects, and the Madagascar hissing cockroach is one of the museum’s favorites. We have a large colony and they might resemble love to some people," marketing director Koren Smith said. "You know they are very eternal, like they don’t often die.”

The museum raised $500 last year, and has expanded the program to last the entire month this year in the hopes of raising even more money.