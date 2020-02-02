Roanoke County Police Department warns community of thefts from unlocked cars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors after a rash of thefts this past month.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, at least four thefts occurred within the Garden City neighborhood this past month.

LARCENY FROM AUTO NEIGHBORHOOD ALERT - Repeat Offense Area - Roanoke County Police wants to make residents aware of... Posted by Roanoke County, VA Police Department on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Joel Kern lives in the neighborhood affected by the burglaries. Although he was not affected, he said the incidents have made him rethink how safe he is at home.

“It was just scary, for my family and for myself," Kern said. “I just want somebody to catch them. I don’t want it to get any worse than what has already happened.”

A neighbor two doors down from Kern told 10 News off-camera that someone went through his truck last week and stole several cases of Dr. Pepper.

Kern said he has made some lifestyle changes since that incident, including installing surveillance cameras outside of his house.

“It’s all about protection and protecting my family,” Kern said. “I don’t keep anything in my car anymore. Nothing at all.”