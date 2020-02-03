A man is behind bars after being wanted for giving false information to police officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a wanted man after a car chase Sunday.

37-year-old, Daniel Sparrow of Appomattox, was wanted after giving a false name when officers arrested him Friday for possession of schedule I/II substance and possession of marijuana.

Sparrow also had an outstanding warrant for one charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, an officer identified Sparrow in his car while driving on McCorkle and Union Streets. The officer initiated a stop, but Sparrow drove away eventually crashing on US 29.

Sparrow was not injured and was taken into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of identity fraud, two counts of false identification to law enforcement, driving revoked, obstruction of justice, felony hit and run, reckless driving, felony eluding, and four counts of uttering a forged document.

This is an ongoing investigation.