All inclusive, ADA compliant playground coming to downtown Lynchburg
The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg wants to build $150,000 playground at Riverfront Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Children who are wheelchair bound will now have a new playground to go to in Lynchburg’s downtown.
The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg wants to build a $150,000 playground at Riverfront Park.
Club members told 10 News the community has been asking city leaders for a playground like this for some time.
The organization is celebrating 100 years and wanted to make this their signature project.
There’s only a splash park in the area now, but soon families can expect to see a zip-line and wheelchair carousel as some new features.
So far, the group has raised $40,000.
“Our motto is to improve community, improve the world one child, one community at a time. This fits in perfectly with our mission as a civic organization,” said co-chair for Kiwanis Club Centennial Committee, Ed McCann.
The club hopes to have the playground open by September.
