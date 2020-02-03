All inclusive, ADA compliant playground coming to downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Children who are wheelchair bound will now have a new playground to go to in Lynchburg’s downtown.

The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg wants to build a $150,000 playground at Riverfront Park.

Club members told 10 News the community has been asking city leaders for a playground like this for some time.

The organization is celebrating 100 years and wanted to make this their signature project.

There’s only a splash park in the area now, but soon families can expect to see a zip-line and wheelchair carousel as some new features.

So far, the group has raised $40,000.

“Our motto is to improve community, improve the world one child, one community at a time. This fits in perfectly with our mission as a civic organization,” said co-chair for Kiwanis Club Centennial Committee, Ed McCann.

The club hopes to have the playground open by September.