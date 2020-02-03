Danville Area Humane Society honoring long-time donor by continuing her fundraiser

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Area Humane Society is collecting money in a large crayon bank.

Elaine Parker had been filling it up with coins and planned to donate the bank to the humane society once it was full.

The Danville Area Humane Society is using this red Crayon bank to collect donations in honor of long-time donor Elaine Parker. (WSLS)

She passed away in January with the bank only half full, but her sister brought it in and donated it anyway.

“I just went in my office and cried. I knew these women, and it’s such a touching thing," DAHS executive director Paulette Dean said about her reaction to hearing the story from staff members. "We counted and there were $63 in coins and we have someone who’s going to match that.”

The humane society has not decided yet what the money will be used for.